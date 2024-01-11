WATCH LIVE | International Court of Justice public hearings into South Africa vs Israel matter

The International Court of Justice is on Thursday holding public hearings into a case brought by South Africa against Israel accusing it of committing crimes against humanity against Palestinians.
The matter is being heard at the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands.
The South African government is seeking an emergency suspension of Israel's military campaign.
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola will lead the South African delegation to The Hague.
Lamola said South Africa was determined to see the end of the “genocide taking place in Gaza”.
