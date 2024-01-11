Selfless heroine honoured for role in uplifting Kwazakhele community
Beneficiaries laud Nondumiso Langa for her 25 years’ service
After uplifting Gqeberha communities for 25 years, a heroic Kwazakhele woman’s selfless dedication to shaping the lives of those from disadvantaged backgrounds has drawn high praise.
Nondumiso Langa, who turned 60 on January 1, became a volunteer at the Ubomi Obutsha Centre nonprofit organisation (NPO),in the heart of the bustling township and has witnessed the success of thousands of beneficiaries, many of whom she mentored. ..
