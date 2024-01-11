×

Selfless heroine honoured for role in uplifting Kwazakhele community

Beneficiaries laud Nondumiso Langa for her 25 years’ service

11 January 2024
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

After uplifting Gqeberha communities for 25 years, a heroic Kwazakhele woman’s selfless dedication to shaping the lives of those from disadvantaged backgrounds has drawn high praise. 

Nondumiso Langa, who turned 60 on January 1, became a volunteer at the Ubomi Obutsha Centre nonprofit organisation (NPO),in the heart of the bustling township and has witnessed the success of thousands of beneficiaries, many of whom she mentored. ..

