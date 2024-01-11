Odendaal writes to MEC after ‘slow progress’ in probe of fraud allegations
A strongly worded letter addressing allegations of fraud and corruption involving Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk was sent to the Eastern Cape local government MEC’s office on Wednesday.
In the leaked letter, DA councillor Retief Odendaal expressed concern that despite the party reporting fraud and corruption allegations to the provincial Cogta political head Zolile Williams’ office over two months ago, no progress has been made...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.