The companies hired for the rehabilitation work are Durapi Consulting and Step Up Engineering.
The contract includes removing the rubble and damaged infrastructure, construction and replacement of service tunnels and “installation of modern health and safety measures to mitigate the risk of similar disasters in future”.
At least 80 jobs will be created on the project and six SMMEs will participate, the city said.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Repairs to Lilian Ngoyi gas blast site in CBD set for December completion
Image: City of Joburg via X
The City of Johannesburg allocated R196m to the repairs of Lillian Ngoyi Street, formerly Bree, after last year's gas blast.
The project is expected to be completed by December 15.
“This is a major rehabilitation project as new infrastructure will replace the ageing infrastructure,” the city said.
LISTEN HERE:
The companies hired for the rehabilitation work are Durapi Consulting and Step Up Engineering.
The contract includes removing the rubble and damaged infrastructure, construction and replacement of service tunnels and “installation of modern health and safety measures to mitigate the risk of similar disasters in future”.
At least 80 jobs will be created on the project and six SMMEs will participate, the city said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News