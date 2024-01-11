Fraud accused former Nelson Mandela Bay attorney to stand trial
Fraud accused former Nelson Mandela Bay attorney Shaun Masimla, who allegedly swindled his clients out of millions from the Road Accident Fund, will stand trial in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on January 25.
Masimla, 51, who is represented by prominent Bay defence attorney Danie Gouws, had two cases of fraud against him, which were joined after the state requested that the first case be withdrawn and added to his latest charge sheet. ..
