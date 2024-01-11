Farmworker dies after being stabbed in the ear in bloody brawl
A father and farmworker died after being stabbed in the ear, allegedly by a colleague.
The suspect, who allegedly forced the knife into Melikhaya Sokratshi’s left ear, twisting it “like a screwdriver” until he lost consciousness, has since been arrested and appeared in court...
