Cops trace four kidnap victims kidnapped by bogus cops

Police on Wednesday said they had rescued four men who were taken hostage by a group of bogus police officers this week.

The incident happened on Monday between Standerton and Trichardt while the victims were found Vosloorus, Gauteng.

Brig Athlenda Mathe said the victims were pursued by the fake cops who were driving a VW Polo fitted with blue lights.

"The four men were kidnapped and kept captive while the suspects withdrew large sums of money from their bank accounts," said Mathe.

"The matter was reported to the police and the anti-kidnapping task team operationalised information and traced the friends within 48 hours to a house in Vosloorus in Gauteng.

Mathe said the suspects were yet to be apprehended.

She said police had seen a scourge of kidnappings for ransom in recent years, Over the past two years, more than 300 suspects linked to such incidents had been arrested.

Some of the most recent cases have involved suspects driving in a Ford Ranger or white Polo fitted with blue lights.

"These incidents happened in a space of a week in Nelspruit, Hazyview and Standerton. In the other two incidents, families were also held captive and large sums of money were withdrawn from their accounts," Mathe said.

Police have called on members of the public to beware of bogus cops.

Giving guidelines, they called on communities to:

- Not stop if you suspect that you might be being stopped by bogus police officers.

- Drive to the nearest police station, shopping complex or any other busy area when you are stopped by an unmarked vehicle fitted with blue lights.

- Do not stop at a deserted spot or area to talk on your phone or even relieve yourself.

- If someone tries to force you off the road, don't panic but constantly hoot to draw attention.

- You have the right to request police officers who are not in uniform and in an unmarked vehicle to identify themselves by producing their SAPS appointment card that would have their rank, date of service and picture.

Mathe said the police are working around the clock to trace the perpetrators.

"Communities are reminded to continue to report any suspicious activities to their nearest police station," she said,"