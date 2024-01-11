×

News

Colchester drowning tragedy pushes up Nelson Mandela Bay toll

Four water-related deaths in metro in just one week

By Andisa Bonani - 11 January 2024

In just a week, four lives have been lost in drownings and other water-related incidents in Nelson Mandela Bay.

In the latest incident, two teenagers drowned after jumping off a jetty into the Sundays River late on Tuesday afternoon...

