An application brought by various print, radio and TV media houses to allow Botha to be photographed and filmed in court was also stood down.
“Mr Botha, the charges against you have been withdrawn so the police can complete their investigation. You are free to go. But don't be surprised if they come to fetch you again once the investigation is completed,” the magistrate told Botha in the half-full courtroom.
A family member and a friend who attended did not want to comment.
Last Friday, the Sunday Times visited the neighbourhood in Elsburg where the family lived. The quiet neighbourhood was still reeling in shock at the New Year's Eve murders.
One resident said she heard a raging altercation on the day the trio were murdered, between 4.30pm-5pm. “For most of the rest of the night things were quiet, but late in the evening, just before the fireworks and crackers started, we heard what seemed to be three gunshots.”
TimesLIVE
Charges against man accused of family murder withdrawn for further investigation
Senior reporter
Image: Hendrik Hancke
Charges against Eugene Botha, the East Rand man accused of murdering his father, mother and sister on the last day of 2023, were withdrawn on Thursday to allow police time to complete their investigations.
The bodies of Johan, Soné and Rikki Botha were found on the back of a bakkie on New Year's Day in Elsburg near Germiston. Eugene was arrested later the same day.
On Thursday, Botha, disabled in his left hand, appeared in the dock dressed in a black Guinness T-shirt and blue shorts. Holding a blue cloth cap in his tightly clenched left fist, he rarely looked up and never once glanced back at the various members of the media, friends and family who attended court.
Image: Soné Botha/Facebook
An application brought by various print, radio and TV media houses to allow Botha to be photographed and filmed in court was also stood down.
“Mr Botha, the charges against you have been withdrawn so the police can complete their investigation. You are free to go. But don't be surprised if they come to fetch you again once the investigation is completed,” the magistrate told Botha in the half-full courtroom.
A family member and a friend who attended did not want to comment.
Last Friday, the Sunday Times visited the neighbourhood in Elsburg where the family lived. The quiet neighbourhood was still reeling in shock at the New Year's Eve murders.
One resident said she heard a raging altercation on the day the trio were murdered, between 4.30pm-5pm. “For most of the rest of the night things were quiet, but late in the evening, just before the fireworks and crackers started, we heard what seemed to be three gunshots.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
News
News