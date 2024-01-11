Alarm over potential expansion of manganese operations from Markman
The potential expansion of manganese operations from the Markman industrial area has drawn criticism from the Bluewater Bay Ratepayers Association, the Zwartkops Conservancy and Gqeberha residents.
On Wednesday, Ward 59 councillor Bulelani Matenjwa held a meeting with the groups to discuss interventions in respect of the possible relocation of a manganese depot to an area less than 3km from the wetland and suburb...
