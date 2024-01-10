The funeral service for renowned photographer and freedom fighter Peter Magubane will take place on Wednesday at the Bryanston Methodist Church, north of Johannesburg.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at his funeral.
Magubane was accorded a provincial official funeral by the state. He died on January 1 at the age of 91.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Funeral service for Peter Magubane
Courtesy of SABC
The funeral service for renowned photographer and freedom fighter Peter Magubane will take place on Wednesday at the Bryanston Methodist Church, north of Johannesburg.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at his funeral.
Magubane was accorded a provincial official funeral by the state. He died on January 1 at the age of 91.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
News
News