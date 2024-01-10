Two teens drown in Sundays River
Two teenagers drowned on Tuesday late afternoon after they allegedly jumped off a jetty into the Sundays River.
Police spokesperson colonel Priscilla Naidu said the teens, Tatum Jonas, 13, and Elden Boesak, 15, jumped into the water and ran into difficulty as they struggled to resurface...
