Two stolen vehicles recovered by police on the same day

Gqeberha police put the brakes on two vehicle hijackings on Tuesday and retrieved both a stolen truck and Toyota Quantum in unrelated incidents.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said three suspects were arrested in relation to the first incident on Tuesday.
“It is alleged that on Tuesday at about 8.30am, the driver of a truck was on route to Humansdorp," she said.
“And on the N2, Cotswold area, he was forced to stop by a white Isuzu bakkie with four unknown suspects.”
She said the suspects hijacked the truck and dropped the driver and his two passengers off in Veeplaas before driving off with the truck and cargo.
The hijacking was reported by members of the community and the information circulated on police radio channels before Kwazakhele police received information of an abandoned truck in Buyambo Street, Kwazakhele, at about 9.45am.
“The truck was abandoned and the cargo was removed from the truck.
“At about 10.33am, the SAPS New Brighton station commander and his members stopped at a house in Stofile Street, Kwazakhele, where they searched the premises.
“Groceries and other items that were taken in the hijacking were recovered.”
Janse van Rensburg said three suspects aged between 25 and 38 were detained on charges of possession of suspected stolen property and were expected to appear in the New Brighton magistrate’s court this week.
At noon on the same day an unrelated hijacking incident took place in Newton Park where a Quantum was stolen outside a shop in Burt Drive.
She said the vehicle was recovered in Kale Street, New Brighton.
“The members searched the immediate vicinity and during the search the members recovered an Smith & Western firearm with eight live rounds.
“No arrests were made.”
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major General Vuyisile Ncata commended the members for their swift response to the incidents.
“Festive season operations are still continuing with maximum boots on the grounds.
“Criminals are warned that it is only a matter of time before they are arrested by our men and women in blue,” Ncata said.
HeraldLIVE
