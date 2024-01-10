×

Suspected mastermind behind hit murder of Nelson Mandela Bay cop granted bail

10 January 2024
Devon Koen
Court reporter

The alleged mastermind behind the hit murder of off-duty Nelsonn Mandela Bay police officer Sergeant Khayalethu Mbonomnyama has been granted bail.

This comes despite the state vehemently contending that wealthy Mthatha businesswoman Nomawethu Sandile, who is also the step-grandmother of Mbonomnyama, had orchestrated the murder in an attempt to silence him amid disputes over his late father’s will...

