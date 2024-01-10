Despatch police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a security guard was shot in Khayamnandi, Despatch, on Tuesday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the guard, who was in the driver’s seat of an armed response vehicle, was waiting with his colleagues to escort a bread delivery vehicle when the shooting occurred.
The guard, who was struck in the right arm, managed to speed off, but the vehicle came to an abrupt halt as he collapsed.
“The driver was taken to hospital for further treatment,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“Police responded to a complaint of a shooting in Sibra Mkhonto Street and on arrival they were informed that a private security vehicle was stationary in front of a clinic, waiting to escort a bread delivery vehicle.
“The driver’s door was open and three suspects surrounded the vehicle.
“Shots were fired at the driver, who managed to drive away. However, on San Souci Road the driver collapsed and the vehicle stopped.”
Janse van Rensburg said the motive for the shooting had not been established and the suspects were on the run.
“A case of attempted murder was opened and the investigation is ongoing.”
Security guard wounded in Despatch attack
Image: TAXIBOAT/123RF
