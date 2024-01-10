Medical emergency response times are being hampered in Nelson Mandela Bay by thugs preying on paramedics responding to emergencies.
So says Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo.
This follows yet another attack in which paramedics were robbed at gunpoint while treating a patient in an ambulance in Despatch at the weekend.
The incident took place early on Saturday when the metro emergency medical services (EMS) officials were robbed of two cellphones, a wallet and a two-way radio.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, Kupelo explains the ramifications of these attacks.
We also speak Gardmed Ambulance Service owner Dave Gardner, who says he is not prepared to put his staff’s lives on the line.
LISTEN | Ramifications of attacks on paramedics
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala
