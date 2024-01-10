A 63-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a five-year-old girl in Gqeberha at the weekend.
The incident took place on Sunday at about 1.30pm.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the child was playing in her yard when she was allegedly lured to a shack on the property in North End.
“When the mother looked for her child, she found her in the shack with the elderly perpetrator’s pants [allegedly] pulled down and the child with him,” Naidu said.
“The suspect was severely assaulted by the community prior to police’s arrival.”
Naidu said the man was under police guard in hospital.
A case of rape is being investigated by the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.
“The suspect is expected to appear in court following his release from hospital.”
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the incident.
“[This is] despicable exploitation of children by perpetrators old enough to be their grandparents,” Mene said.
“The rape of children in whatever form will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”
Mene said the police would leave no stone unturned in their efforts to apprehend and prosecute those who prey on the vulnerable.
HeraldLIVE
Elderly man accused of raping five-year-old girl in Gqeberha
Image: GARETH WILSON
