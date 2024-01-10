Delay in court appearance of kidnapping suspect
The first court appearance of a Gqeberha woman accused of being involved in the kidnapping of her boyfriend’s teenage son was delayed on Wednesday after it emerged that further investigations into the incident were still under way.
The 44-year-old woman, who has not been named until she appears in the Gelvandale magistrate’s court, faces a charge of kidnapping. ..
