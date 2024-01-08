A four-year-old child is missing after she was allegedly left by her two cousins, aged 19 and 20, as she slept under a tree in Dewetsdorp, Free State police said on Friday.
The two have been charged with child neglect.
Lt-Col Thabo Covane said the two women had left home in Kanana with four-year-old Reitumetse Madibeng and headed for farms in the R702 road area.
“It is alleged the two cousins left the four-year-old girl under the tree by the roadside towards Daspoort after the child got tired from walking and laid down under the tree. The two women left the child where she was resting and continued walking to a farm in the area,” Covane said.
“When they arrived at their destination, they informed the mother that they had left the child behind and she immediately called the police. A search team was assembled but could not find the child.”
TimesLIVE
Search under way for four-year-old 'left sleeping on roadside' in Free State
Image: GARETH WILSON
