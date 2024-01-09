The police K9 search and rescue teams are among the unsung heroes, consistently standing out for their exceptional performance of duties, which were on full display during the festive season.
The faithful dogs and their handlers played a crucial role in locating missing people in two separate incidents last week.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in the first incident on January 3, SAPS Storms River were alerted to a suicide at about 11pm.
“A 57-year-old man from Plettenberg Bay had driven his vehicle to the Bloukrans Bridge and abandoned it.
“The necessary role players, including the Gqeberha search and rescue unit, were immediately contacted to commence searching for the person who, in all probability, would have jumped off the 216m bridge.”
Naidu said warrant officer Etienne Gerber located the body the next day and managed to secure it.
However, due to the depth and terrain below the bridge, more resources were required.
“Also due to the precipice, his K9 buddy Misty remained on the bridge,” Naidu said.
“On January 5, at about 2.30pm, the body was airlifted by an SANDF helicopter.”
Search and rescue personnel praised for their efforts
Image: supplied
Image: Supplied
Meanwhile, on January 4, Sergeant Songezile Katikati and his dog Ogi from the Mthatha search and rescue unit risked their lives to retrieve the body of a man who had drowned on December 23 while swimming in a dam in Mthatha.
“While manually operating his inflated rubber duck against strong winds, he also had to keep an eye on the body and his dog, Ogi,” Naidu said.
“His gallant performance resulted in the safe retrieval of the badly decomposed body.
“The outstanding accomplishments of both Warrant officer Gerber and Sergeant Katikati deserve recognition as, in any police official’s vocation, the risks they face every day are perilous yet rewarding.”
Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene expressed her gratitude to the dedicated officers and their canines in the Eastern Cape search and rescue units for their diligent work.
“The search and rescue units truly embody the spirit of service and sacrifice, making them invaluable assets to our communities,” Mene said.
“The success stories of reuniting families and bringing closure to loved ones are a testament to the effectiveness of these specialised teams.
“Despite the inherent risks, these teams persevere, driven by a sense of duty and a commitment to serving their communities.”
HeraldLIVE
