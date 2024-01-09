Paramedics robbed at gunpoint while treating patient
Two Nelson Mandela Bay paramedics were robbed at gunpoint while treating a patient in an ambulance in Despatch at the weekend.
The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, when the metro emergency medical services (EMS) officials were robbed of two cellphones, a wallet and a two-way radio...
