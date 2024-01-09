×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Paramedics robbed at gunpoint while treating patient

By Andisa Bonani - 09 January 2024

Two Nelson Mandela Bay paramedics were robbed at gunpoint while treating a patient in an ambulance in Despatch at the weekend.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, when the metro emergency medical services (EMS) officials were robbed of two cellphones, a wallet and a two-way radio...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read