Knysna artist opens his heart to help old age home
Auction of paintings with sentimental value reflect the special character of coastal town
To help ease the burden on Loeriehof Old Age Home, renowned Knysna artist Bryan Keenan has decided to auction some of his most sentimental paintings and donate the funds to the home.
The 71-year-old has dedicated his life to putting smiles on the faces of Knysna locals and guests by playing instruments and drawing some of the town’s historical treasures. ..
