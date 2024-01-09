×

News

Cop linked to killing of ex-fiancée to wait a week for bail hearing

By Brandon Nel - 09 January 2024

The Gqeberha police officer who allegedly shot and killed his ex-fiancée in her flat in December will have to wait at least another week to find out whether he will be granted bail.

Constable Luzuko Majoka, a member of the Gqeberha anti-gang unit, appeared briefly in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday...

