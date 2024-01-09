Cop linked to killing of ex-fiancée to wait a week for bail hearing
The Gqeberha police officer who allegedly shot and killed his ex-fiancée in her flat in December will have to wait at least another week to find out whether he will be granted bail.
Constable Luzuko Majoka, a member of the Gqeberha anti-gang unit, appeared briefly in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.