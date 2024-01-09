A cable theft suspect was arrested after allegedly being caught in the act by the Nelson Mandela Bay metro police on Monday afternoon.
The 33-year-old man was caught, with tools, allegedly vandalising street lights and stealing cables on the busy N2 near Bluewater Bay.
Municipality spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said a vigilant member of the Bluewater Bay Community Policing Forum reported the incident to the metro police at about 3pm.
Metro police acting commissioner Andrew Moses said: “The suspect was detained at the Swartkops police station thanks to the swift response from our team.
“The metro police, working closely with SAPS, are intensifying efforts to curb the scourge of vandalism and cable theft across our metro.
“We have noted with concern the increase of cable theft along the N2, while the R75 is already dark in some areas due to this scourge.”
Moses thanked the vigilant and committed community policing forum members who continued to work with the authorities in fighting crime.
“It is going to take a concerted effort from all of us to fight this cancer in our communities and as the new year starts, we want to encourage all residents to report such crimes as vandalism continues to steal much-needed resources from us,” Moses said.
The suspect is expected to make his first court appearance this week.
Brazen cable theft suspect bust on N2 near Bluewater Bay
Image: SUPPLIED
