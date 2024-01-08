Parsons Vlei’s forgotten people plead for better tomorrow
Residents of 52 rundown temporary structures who must share one tap and have no electricity urge the authorities to do the right thing
After being forcibly removed from a plot in Hunters Retreat and relocated to a piece of land between Malabar and Westering in 2015, where they were provided with temporary structures, Parsons Vlei residents say they were dumped and forgotten.
Driving into the settlement, one is met with washing hanging over fences, car wrecks, one communal tap, portable toilets and dilapidated homes...
