Mom frantically tried to resuscitate son after pit drowning
Searching questions being asked of municipality over death of 10-year-old Bay boy
The new year started tragically for a Missionvale mother whose young son drowned in a large, open hole in the ground while playing with his friends.
Attempts by a frantic Denelene Langford and other residents of the Boesaks Ground informal settlement to resuscitate her 10-year-old son, Elviro, after he was eventually lifted out of the waterlogged hole were in vain as he died just minutes after being rescued. ..
