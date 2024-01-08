×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Intrepid grandma cyclist on eight-year global odyssey

Adventurer describes positive attitude and glories of slow roads less travelled as she journeys alone to far corners of the Earth

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 08 January 2024

Attitude is everything. 

That’s the view of Canadian grandmother Jeannette Gagny, 64, who has popped into Gqeberha on the last leg of an eight-year solo cycling odyssey around the world...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read