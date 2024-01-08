×

News

Horror crash near Humansdorp claims two lives

By Andisa Bonani - 08 January 2024

A horrific crash on the N2 near Humansdorp has claimed the lives of two people in a head-on collision on Monday morning.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a further two people sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Karriedouw Hospital for medical attention...

