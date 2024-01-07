Specialist police may be deployed to tackle rampant Bay gang killings
Cele considering deploying units in northern areas, DA’s Whitfield confirms
In an effort to curb the rampant gang killings in the northern areas of Gqeberha, the police ministry is considering deploying specialist police to deal with the issue.
Gang violence has been raging for decades with innocent bystanders caught up in the crossfire...
