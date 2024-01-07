×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Specialist police may be deployed to tackle rampant Bay gang killings

Cele considering deploying units in northern areas, DA’s Whitfield confirms

By Andisa Bonani - 07 January 2024

In an effort to curb the rampant gang killings  in the northern areas of Gqeberha, the police ministry is considering deploying specialist police to deal with the issue.

Gang violence has been raging for decades with innocent bystanders caught up in the crossfire...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read