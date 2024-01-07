Four men in a vehicle were shot dead in Ugie on Saturday night.
Eastern Cape police said at about 10.50pm, a dark grey Toyota Avanza driving in Ntokozweni outside Ugie was ambushed and shot at by suspects using a rifle and other guns.
“All four male occupants, aged between 30 and 35 years, believed to be from Engcobo, died on the scene,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said.
Police asked for assistance to positively identify the deceased victims and any information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects. They should call D/Sgt Mzwabantu Baphi on 083 510 7836/ 047 548 5815 or the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.
Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the attack and appealed to the public to come forward with any information on the incident.
TimesLIVE
Four people shot dead in vehicle in Eastern Cape, police hunt for suspects
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
