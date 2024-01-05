A Gold Fields employee died in an underground accident at its South Deep mine in Westonaria, Gauteng, on Tuesday, the company said on Thursday.
Operations at the mine had been suspended, it said, without disclosing when it expected to resume mining or what impact that would have on output.
The accident had involved self-propelled mining equipment, Gold Fields’ statement said.
An investigation by the department of mineral resources and energy along with trade union representatives and mine management was under way, the company said.
At least 54 workers died in mining-related accidents in SA last year, up from 49 in 2022, the country’s safest year on record.
Worker dies in Westonaria mine accident
Image: SOUTH DEEP MINE
