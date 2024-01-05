×

News

Wolf on the loose in Benoni recaptured

By TimesLIVE - 05 January 2024
The wolf named Logan was confiscated from its owner
Image: ABSOLUTE EXOTICS SA

A Canadian timber wolf which escaped from its enclosure in Benoni has been recaptured.

Named Logan, the wolf was recently removed from its owner because of alleged neglect. 

“He will be relocated to a sanctuary equipped to meet his specialised needs,” Absolute Exotics SA’s Christo Myburgh said. 

An alert about his escape was issued by Myburgh on New Year’s Day. The wolf had come into their care on New Year’s Eve.

Myburgh issued a statement on Thursday saying Logan had been found by a private security company. — TimesLIVE

