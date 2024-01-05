Rain-battered province bracing for more violent storms

The heavy rains that battered the Eastern Cape throughout the festive season continued this week, with flooding affecting parts of the rain-ravaged region, and there is still more to come.
Homes and infrastructure have been damaged, with even steel railway lines being washed away by the relentless downpour.
SA Weather Service spokesperson Garth Sampson said there would be more rain with thunder and lightning until at least March and this was usual at this time of the year, especially inland.
“It is thunderstorm season this time of the year, so we can expect this over the eastern half of the country,” he said.
“The last two years you have had fantastic rainfall, more than 200mm above norm. So 2022 and 2023 were wonderful years.
“You have had a lot of rain ... You have had above 1,000mm [in total] and you are supposed to get about 800.
He warned that residents should be cautious, especially in rural areas like the former Transkei and Ciskei, which are traditionally harder hit by these types of storms.
Provincial transport and safety spokesperson Unathi Binqose warned motorists to be vigilant when driving in rainy weather.
He said though he could not give exact figures, inclement weather had played a part in the number of accidents over the festive season.
Widely shared videos show flooded Komani streets and households and locals confirmed the storm had caused power outages in several neighbourhoods on Wednesday night.
According to the Chris Hani district municipality (CHDM), 61 houses were flooded in the Enoch Mgijima region.
CHDM spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza said: “Our teams are still on the ground conducting assessments working with role players including local municipalities and relevant sector departments such as human settlements and social development.
“However, according to the preliminary report, six wards were affected by inclement weather in the Enoch Mgijima.”
Komani is not the only area that has been affected.
Cradock, under the Inxuba Yethemba municipality, was also affected on Wednesday, with the nearby Fish River breaking its banks.
Its mayor, Noncedo Zonke, shared images of cars and trucks stranded on the N10 highway due to damage caused by the flooding.
She said the overflow had caused train tracks to be uprooted and washed onto the arterial road, blocking the route.
“The road is reopened now,” she said, adding however that “the train tracks have not yet been repaired and Transnet ended up stopping trains moving on the route. I think this will take some time to fix.”
In Xhorha, one person is suspected to have drowned.
Amathole district municipality spokesperson Sisa Msiwa said: “A joint Amathole disaster rescue team, the community and members of the SA Police Service, have been activated to search for a missing person who is suspected to have drowned.”
She said the 20-year-old woman was thought to have been swept away while attempting to cross the overflowing Xhora River from Shinira village to the neighbouring Xhayiya village, using a stone bridge that had been submerged by the swollen river.
“Communities are still encouraged to remain vigilant and to be on high alert during this time, and avoid crossing overflowing rivers with submerged bridges and roads at all costs.
“We continue to urge motorists to exercise extreme caution at all times, as difficult driving conditions, due to wet roads, may be experienced.”
OR Tambo district municipality spokesperson Zimkhita Macingwane said there had been only one serious incident in the district, where a bridge in Coffee Bay was under water.
“The heavy rains have led to localised flooding around Nenga Bridge in Coffee Bay in the King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality,” she said.
The bridge had since been reopened to the public after authorities managed to unblock it with an excavator. — Daily Dispatch
Rain-battered province bracing for more violent storms
SA Weather Service warns of heavy rains, thunder and lighting in region already reeling after festive season deluges
Image: supplied
