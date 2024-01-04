One suspect, removing the last remaining bits, was found and arrested at the scene in Soweto.
“It takes criminals roughly 30 minutes to completely strip a vehicle,” JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla told TimesLIVE on Thursday.
“The lookout was received at 7am and the arrest was executed at 9am”
The JMPD tactical response unit members were alerted on Saturday to be on the lookout for a grey Volkswagen Polo Vivo which had been stolen.
“Further information was received from Tracker contro, who provided the position where the vehicle was last active,” said Fihla.
“The officers and members from Tracker proceeded to the given address in Mofolo South, Soweto, where a male was found stripping the vehicle.”
It was two hours after the theft was reported.
“From observation, the vehicle found on the premises matched the sought vehicle, and an inquiry into the vehicle was conducted using the VIN. It was discovered that indeed the vehicle found was the stolen vehicle.”
Fihla said the 23-year-old male suspect was arrested and detained at Moroka police station for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
TimesLIVE
Polo Vivo found completely stripped, barely two hours after cops alerted
It takes criminals roughly 30 minutes to strip a vehicle bare, says JMPD
Senior reporter
Image: Johannesburg Metro Police Department/Facebook
It was a case of Gone in 60 Seconds stealing exotic cars in the action heist film starring Nicolas Cage, but in South Africa criminals can make a stolen car all but “disappear” in less than 60 minutes.
A Volkswagen Polo, stolen from the Randburg area in Johannesburg before New Year’s Day, was found by the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) barely two hours after being alerted to search for it — stripped bare of parts.
Image: JMPD/Facebook
One suspect, removing the last remaining bits, was found and arrested at the scene in Soweto.
“It takes criminals roughly 30 minutes to completely strip a vehicle,” JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla told TimesLIVE on Thursday.
“The lookout was received at 7am and the arrest was executed at 9am”
The JMPD tactical response unit members were alerted on Saturday to be on the lookout for a grey Volkswagen Polo Vivo which had been stolen.
“Further information was received from Tracker contro, who provided the position where the vehicle was last active,” said Fihla.
“The officers and members from Tracker proceeded to the given address in Mofolo South, Soweto, where a male was found stripping the vehicle.”
It was two hours after the theft was reported.
“From observation, the vehicle found on the premises matched the sought vehicle, and an inquiry into the vehicle was conducted using the VIN. It was discovered that indeed the vehicle found was the stolen vehicle.”
Fihla said the 23-year-old male suspect was arrested and detained at Moroka police station for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News