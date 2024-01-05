×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Police arrest four for perlemoen possession

By Andisa Bonani - 05 January 2024
Four suspects have been arrested for possession of perlemoen
UNDER ARREST: Four suspects have been arrested for possession of perlemoen
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Gqeberha police arrested four men along the beachfront on Thursday in connection with the illegal possession of more than 200 units of perlemoen.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the molluscs were worth an estimated street value of R100,000.

Members of the K9 unit in Nelson Mandela Bay were alerted about the suspects loading bags into a white VW Polo.

Beetge said the vehicle had been spotted in Marine Drive, Summerstrand, at about 2pm.

“The police K9 members assisted by members from the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment pulled off the vehicle,” Beetge said.

Two bags containing the perlemoen were confiscated.

“The four suspects have been charged with the illegal possession and transporting of perlemoen and will appear before court soon to face those charges.”

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read