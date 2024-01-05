Gqeberha police arrested four men along the beachfront on Thursday in connection with the illegal possession of more than 200 units of perlemoen.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the molluscs were worth an estimated street value of R100,000.
Members of the K9 unit in Nelson Mandela Bay were alerted about the suspects loading bags into a white VW Polo.
Beetge said the vehicle had been spotted in Marine Drive, Summerstrand, at about 2pm.
“The police K9 members assisted by members from the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment pulled off the vehicle,” Beetge said.
Two bags containing the perlemoen were confiscated.
“The four suspects have been charged with the illegal possession and transporting of perlemoen and will appear before court soon to face those charges.”
HeraldLIVE
Police arrest four for perlemoen possession
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Gqeberha police arrested four men along the beachfront on Thursday in connection with the illegal possession of more than 200 units of perlemoen.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the molluscs were worth an estimated street value of R100,000.
Members of the K9 unit in Nelson Mandela Bay were alerted about the suspects loading bags into a white VW Polo.
Beetge said the vehicle had been spotted in Marine Drive, Summerstrand, at about 2pm.
“The police K9 members assisted by members from the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment pulled off the vehicle,” Beetge said.
Two bags containing the perlemoen were confiscated.
“The four suspects have been charged with the illegal possession and transporting of perlemoen and will appear before court soon to face those charges.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News