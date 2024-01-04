The business rescue practitioner of PioTrans, which operates Johannesburg bus rapid transport service Rea Vaya, obtained an order on Thursday interdicting 179 employees from embarking on an unprotected strike and continuing to picket at its premises.
Workers embarked on the strike on Wednesday following a dispute about an annual bonus payment being split into two tranches and it being taxed.
Mahier Tayob took over as business rescue practitioner after PioTrans was placed in business rescue in December in the wake of a court application by its creditors who alleged maladministration due to outstanding debts.
The Labour Court also interdicted the employees and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union from blocking access to the premises, public roads or any access points allowing access to Rea Vaya premises in Dobsonville, Soweto.
The court said the interim order it made, interdicting the employees from embarking on an unlawful strike and interrupting Rea Vaya’s business and operations, will operate with immediate effect pending the application by the business rescue practitioner.
The court also called upon employees and the unions to show cause on March 7 why an interim order, that the strike by the employees is declared to be unprotected, should not be made final.
TimesLIVE
Piotrans obtains order stopping the unprotected Rea Vaya strike
Image: Antonio Muchave
