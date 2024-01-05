Taking a look back at the highs and lows of 2023, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk reflects on the difference he has in his role as the first citizen of the city.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Van Niekerk about some of his successes and failures, from a promise to fill all the metro’s potholes to the first-class flight to China controversy.
As for plans for 2024, the long list includes tackling infrastructure issues such as cleaning of stormwater drains and getting the city’s cameras up, with the biggest challenge being budget and treasury.
LISTEN | Mayor reflects on last year and discusses plans for 2024
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
