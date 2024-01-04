Home Affairs official to appear in court for ID corruption

A 37-year-old home affairs department official will appear before the Upington magistrate’s court soon to face a charge of corruption after being arrested on Wednesday.

The Northern Cape anti-corruption investigating unit followed up on information that the official allegedly processed illegal identity documents for undocumented foreign nationals in Upington for a fee.

“The police executed a successful action and arrested the suspect-red handed at her office,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said.

TimesLIVE