Three family members murdered in Rondebult, Germiston

Son, 43, of victims arrested and charged

04 January 2024
Kgaugelo Masweneng
Reporter
Police are investigating a triple murder in Rondebult. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

Gauteng police are investigating a triple murder after three family members were found dead in the back of a bakkie at Rondebult in Elsburg, near Germiston, on Tuesday.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the victims had been stabbed to death. 

“The 43-year-old son of the victims has been arrested and charged with the three murders,” she said.

The victims are his parents and sister.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Germiston magistrate's court on Thursday.

Police investigations continue.

TimesLIVE

