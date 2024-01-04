Innocent “Inno” Matijane has clapped back at a social media troll questioning the influx of celebrities becoming DJs.
After the social media influencer and reality TV star recently took to her timeline encouraging her followers to book her at their weddings, a troll commented: “Yoh everything is DJing” with laughing emojis.
Responding to the snarky comment Inno said people should be more excited to see others getting into the music scene rather than shutting down dreams.
“Aren't you glad people are trying to do something with their lives? The pie is big for everyone. Everyone wanted to be a doctor at one point, it's life. It's not deep, let's move on from this narrative of discouraging people to do what they want,” she wrote.
“Damn, life is hard enough we don't need to be a sad generation that just belittles people who are doing something to earn a living and do what they love. Stop gatekeeping this industry, the youth is working that's all that should matter for real.”
'The pie is big for everyone' — Inno Matijane on the DJ industry
In September 2023, Inno announced her venture into the music scene after taking DJ classes, speaking of how she had feared to take the plunge.
“For years I was afraid to pursue this, even though I knew it was something I am passionate about. Entertaining the crowd, playing amazing music and making everyone happy at groove. Even started my DJ classes at Rise Academy two years ago. Life got too busy for me and though I couldn’t finish my course, I knew I am not giving up on what I wanted,” she wrote.
“I am now confident to say I am proud to announce I am about to be your favourite DJ. I am ready to bring great music, performance and happiness to you at groove.”
