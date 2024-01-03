Another play in the pipeline was set to honour the journey of another legendary playwright, the late Gibson Kent.
Ngema’s last production at the Durban Playhouse was Imbube, which was performed on December 15.
Other mourners who also paid their last respects to Ngema described him as a genius who played a significant role in the fight for freedom and the recognition of the creative industry, a fight that is still ongoing.
Award-winning Isichatamiya choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo challenged the arts and culture industry to honour Ngema by carrying forward his teaching.
Group member Mdletshe Albert Mazibuko said Ngema – a writer, composer, actor and singer – was an all-round artist whose teachings and “unique” talent must be preserved and taught to the next generations.
“I plead with the leaders in the arts and culture space to do something that will train the next generation under his name because he worked with a lot of people. His talent was rare. Not many people have it, so it would be a shame if the country can lose such a talent,” he said.
He also called on those who had worked with Ngema in the creative industry to also play their part in furthering his teachings.
Ngema had worked with the five-time Grammy award-winning group on a song called One Blood.
Mazibuko said Ngema had tried to get them on one of his productions but their schedules always clashed.
Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube called for more support for creatives.
“We want to call upon the communities to still support the arts industry because it does need our support and at this particular time we can only honour Ngema by ensuring that many artists are supported in the creative industry.”
On Monday, Dube-Ncube announced that Ngema would be honoured with a special provincial official funeral.
TimesLIVE
‘Mbongeni Ngema was to create a production on my life before he died’ - says Zuma
Zuma, late ex-ANC president OR Tambo and theatre icon Gibson Kente are some of productions the playwright was planning when his life was cut short
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Plays about former President Jacob Zuma, former ANC president OR Tambo and theatre icon Gibson Kente are some of productions the veteran playwright Mbongeni Ngema was set to work on at the time of his death.
This emerged during Ngema’s memorial service at the Durban Playhouse in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
Former president Jacob Zuma revealed that Ngema was in the process of writing a play documenting his life - an idea Zuma said he had initially turned down.
However, Zuma said he eventual conceded to that offer after much persistence from Ngema.
“When he approached me about the idea I asked ‘what is there to say about me?’ I refused the first time around… I finally agreed when he returned,” Zuma said.
“He told me he would need me to clear my schedule for the whole week just so we could talk. I told him we should do that after Christmas.”
Ngema passed away in hospital on December 27 after a car crash involving a truck on the R61 in Mbizana area in the Eastern Cape.
Zuma had arrived to a rousing welcome from those who attended the service.
He described Ngema as a freedom fighter who was a “man among men” as well as an amazing intellect who had love for people and entertainment.
“There are men who can’t dance, but they are still men. There are those who can’t sing. Madlokovu did it all. He was a man among men… He was a freedom fighter who was able to relay the message of our struggles in a creative way,” said Zuma.
Zuma’s remarks were confirmed by Vusi Mvelase, Ngema’s friend and associate.
He said Ngema had invited him and Lindelani Mkhize to the meeting with Zuma, and the appointment had been made.
“A lot was happening around that time, as Nxamalala said. Unfortunately, on the day I called to confirm the appointment, he had been calling, so when I tried to return the call, it was when Gugu Ngcobo told me what had happened. The meeting was supposed to have been yesterday (Tuesday),” he said.
Themba Ndaba, a fellow playwright and Ngema’s long-time collaborator, also confirmed that a documentary about Zuma and O.R Tambo was on the pipeline but was skeptical about the prospects of the project getting funding.
“We met and discussed the issue of comrades. When he died we were busy with a documentary about OR Tambo and Comrade Nxamalala (Zuma)... We knew that it will be difficult to get funding for it because of the politics involved.”
Another play in the pipeline was set to honour the journey of another legendary playwright, the late Gibson Kent.
Ngema’s last production at the Durban Playhouse was Imbube, which was performed on December 15.
Other mourners who also paid their last respects to Ngema described him as a genius who played a significant role in the fight for freedom and the recognition of the creative industry, a fight that is still ongoing.
Award-winning Isichatamiya choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo challenged the arts and culture industry to honour Ngema by carrying forward his teaching.
Group member Mdletshe Albert Mazibuko said Ngema – a writer, composer, actor and singer – was an all-round artist whose teachings and “unique” talent must be preserved and taught to the next generations.
“I plead with the leaders in the arts and culture space to do something that will train the next generation under his name because he worked with a lot of people. His talent was rare. Not many people have it, so it would be a shame if the country can lose such a talent,” he said.
He also called on those who had worked with Ngema in the creative industry to also play their part in furthering his teachings.
Ngema had worked with the five-time Grammy award-winning group on a song called One Blood.
Mazibuko said Ngema had tried to get them on one of his productions but their schedules always clashed.
Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube called for more support for creatives.
“We want to call upon the communities to still support the arts industry because it does need our support and at this particular time we can only honour Ngema by ensuring that many artists are supported in the creative industry.”
On Monday, Dube-Ncube announced that Ngema would be honoured with a special provincial official funeral.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News