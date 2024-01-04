×

News Editors Choice

IN PICTURES | Cape minstrels put on a dazzling show for ‘Tweede Nuwe Jaar’

By Kim Swartz - 04 January 2024
The ‘Tweede Nuwe Jaar’ minstrels in full swing in Cape Town on January 2 2024.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Cape Town hit a high note on Tuesday as thousands gathered to witness the flamboyant minstrels parade through the streets of the CDB to celebrate Tweede Nuwe Jaar.

The spectacle is held annually on January 2.

Nazeem Damonse, 53 from Parow, arrived in the early hours of New Year’s Day and set up a gazebo to secure a front-row seat: “I’ve come to watch the parade at a young age and, after so many years, I still come to watch the different groups seeing how big it gets each year.”

Young and old thrilled spectators.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

He is a fan of a troupe called the Juvie Boy Entertainers, known to get the crowds moving with their upbeat songs and energetic performances. 

“The effort that all the groups put in truly shows in their hard work and I think if not the biggest street parade,” said Damonse.

The city said the cultural festival, organised by the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association, was expected to draw more than 80,000 spectators.

The parade was held in uncomfortably warm weather but the bands played on.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Aghmat Davids, 23, from the West London All Stars troupe, was competing in the senior drum major category and has been part of the klopse for more than 20 years. 

“I enjoy and love being a part of something like this, the main reason for doing it is for the youth because there are a lot of youngsters who look up to me, and being an inspiration to them encourages me to keep on doing this,” said Davids. 

The parade consisted of about 20,000 minstrels, or Kaapse Klopse, marching along a route including Darling Street, Adderley Street and up Wale Street beyond the Company Gardens.

All decked out in blue.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

 The parade wound its way to end on Rose Street in the Bo-Kaap.

Marvin Grey Davids, 36, from the Crystal Palace Carnival Boys, has been a trumpeter with the troupe for five years. Taking part in the parade, he said, allowed him to express himself.

“We’ve worked hard throughout the year, and I think we’re going to win this year,” said Davids.

The sounds of Tweede Nuwe Jaar.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews said: “As the city we are diverse, and this event helps us to celebrate our uniqueness and our diversity. We have people here from all walks of life. The social cohesion aspects and the economic benefit as well, I think it’s a marriage made perfect in Cape Town on Tweede Nuwe Jaar.”

The event was scheduled to continue until 10pm.

Along the parade route towards Bo-Kaap.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

TimesLIVE

