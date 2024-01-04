Ikhona Pahlane-Zwide thrilled by song of the year triumph

Afro-soul singer Ikhona Pahlane-Zwide has expressed delight at winning top spot in Umhlobo Wenene FM’s 2023 Song of the Year competition.
The artist said when she wrote the song Andinanto it was a plea to God to hear her prayers and little did she know it would be chosen by the popular radio station to close 2023 and welcome in the new year.
Despite competing against seasoned and award-winning artists, the song took top spot in the competition, as voted by listeners, earning the singer a R30,000 prize.
Pahlane-Zwide, who hails from Ngqeleni, near Mthatha, said the win was a huge accomplishment and affirmation of her work.
“I am proud, grateful and happy for this milestone.”
Andinanto is the leading song from her second album Inani, which was released in September.
Pahlane-Zwide said when she penned it she felt as though she was stagnating.
“I was feeling like things were just not moving forward in my life, …even though I was putting in the work.
“I felt that my voice was not being heard and I was then beginning to get tired — not physically but internally. ”
While many fans celebrated Pahlane-Zwide’s achievement on social media, not everyone believed the song deserved to win.
“I haven’t gone out of my way to go and read all the negative comments — I won’t lie — but I am sure they are there and it doesn’t bother me one bit.
“Reason is because it’s natural for people to disagree in such things, especially when winning is involved.
“Secondly, the people who are probably commenting negatively [on] my win are 100% people that do not even know my work, therefore their stand is not backed up by any facts — just mere rambling on social media.
“Of course there’s a positive side to this as well — the more they go on about me they are giving my work free marketing.
“The numbers are moving on my side and those who have taken the time to go and search for my music have come back speechless because the music and my catalogue speaks for itself.”
She said the win could never be invalid because someone felt she did not deserve it.
“It’s valid because my supporters actually did what they were supposed to do for me to win and that was to send an SMS.
“There are people who follow you because they don’t believe in you so they want to keep a close eye on you just to witness your downfall, should there be one.
“However, as musicians we should learn to understand our mandate and that mandate is to create music and serve.
“Those who are meant to receive will surely receive, but we shouldn’t attach ourselves to what people have to say after they receive because it is not about us, it is about the art.”
She said knowing she had a greater purpose that needed to be fulfilled kept her going.
“First and foremost, I am an artist and not an entertainer even though by virtue of what I do and the industry that I am in I may entertain.
“So that alone keeps me going because I understand that I have a mandate and people to serve, heal, inspire and represent and I am all in for that cause.”
Pahlane-Zwide said when she left the industry one day she wanted to leave a legacy of music that heals.
“I would love to leave the lovers and supporters of my music with a lifetime gift of healing, inspiring, counselling, encouraging music that they can always go back to whenever they are not feeling themselves.
“To my supporters I would like to say to each one of you, ndiyabulela.
“Thank you for receiving my gift of music and creating homes in your hearts and souls for these songs,” she said.
Ikhona Pahlane-Zwide thrilled by song of the year triumph
