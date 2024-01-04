×

News

Growing ambition drives NMU team

Scientists led by Dr Gaathier Mahed hope their ‘farm on wheels’ will help ensure food security in SA and beyond

By Herald Reporter - 04 January 2024

A prototype of a mobile greenhouse that can produce any vegetables all year round is garnering growing interest and accolades for Nelson Mandela University geoscience lecturer Dr Gaathier Mahed.

The HotBox, which Mahed describes as essentially being a farm on wheels in an urban setting, cultivates herbs and vegetables while monitoring the moisture and temperature for optimal plant growth...

