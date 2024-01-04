×

News

Cops serving GBV protection order find four illegal guns at man's home

By TimesLIVE - 04 January 2024
White River police arrested a 21-year-old man after he could not produce paperwork for firearms and ammunition.
Image: SAPS
Image: SAPS

A man from White River in Mpumalanga has been arrested for possession of four unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Police officers seized the shotgun, revolver and two hunting rifles after they were deployed to serve a protection order on the man for a domestic violence complaint.

“The man failed to produce licences for the firearms, hence he was arrested as well as charged accordingly,” police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.

The 21-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and was due to appear in the White River magistrate's court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

