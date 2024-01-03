Zwide fashion designer takes SA by storm
After a breakout year, Andile Makaula has big plans for 2024
When he was nine years old, his mother taught him to sew so that he could darn his own school clothes.
Fast forward to 2023, a year of highlights for Zwide fashion and jewellery designer Andile Makaula, who was given the opportunity to dress actress Nomzamo Mbatha for the premiere of the Shaka iLembe TV series, as well as former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, among others...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.