×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH: Stoan Seate suffered third-degree burns on New Year’s Eve

03 January 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Bongo Maffin band member Stoan Seate says he is grateful to be alive
CLOSE CALL: Bongo Maffin band member Stoan Seate says he is grateful to be alive
Image: STOAN SEATE/INSTAGRAM

Musician Stoan Seate is grateful for a second chance at life after surviving a near-death experience.

The actor and Bongo Maffin band member took to his Instagram timeline on Tuesday revealing he suffered injuries to his nose, lips, and arm in a gas explosion accident.

“Last year, did not end very well on New Year’s Eve. I had a gas fire accident. It was like a gas explosion ... I have third-degree burns,” he said.

Seate, 48, said he was happy to be alive to see another year.

“Fire is such a destroyer but a builder as well.

“For me, the pain was so extreme but I had to take a moment and send a prayer to God to say ‘thank you for the pain’ because I know that means I’m alive.

“I’ve got many of my homies, many of my family, many of colleagues that no longer feel pain, and we have lost so many people.

“It’s a beautiful new year. I’m doing nothing but big things this year, nothing but massive projects building this country. We are in an election year.

“This injury is bringing me down because I have to stay at home and heal, but in healing, it’s a time for reflection.”  — TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read