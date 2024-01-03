×

News

Police seize dagga worth R1.4m in Kimberley

By TimesLIVE - 03 January 2024
BIG HAUL: These are some of the bags of dagga seized from a trailer which was stopped at a police checkpoint in Kimberley on Sunday.
Image: SAPS

Police arrested an alleged drug dealer after a consignment of dagga with a street value of R1.4m was confiscated in Kimberley on New Year’s Eve. 

Police at a vehicle checkpoint stopped a bakkie with a trailer and found four large crates.

The consignment of dagga was discovered in the crates.

“The provincial organised crime unit is investigating a case of illegal dealing in drugs after the 47-year-old driver, who is an Eswatini citizen, was arrested.

“He will be appearing in court soon,” Northern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Cherelle Ehlers said.

Ehlers said 663.35kg of dagga, a bakkie valued at R400,000 and a trailer worth R45,000 had been seized. — TimesLIVE 

