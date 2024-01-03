Police arrested an alleged drug dealer after a consignment of dagga with a street value of R1.4m was confiscated in Kimberley on New Year’s Eve.
Police at a vehicle checkpoint stopped a bakkie with a trailer and found four large crates.
The consignment of dagga was discovered in the crates.
“The provincial organised crime unit is investigating a case of illegal dealing in drugs after the 47-year-old driver, who is an Eswatini citizen, was arrested.
“He will be appearing in court soon,” Northern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Cherelle Ehlers said.
Ehlers said 663.35kg of dagga, a bakkie valued at R400,000 and a trailer worth R45,000 had been seized. — TimesLIVE
Police seize dagga worth R1.4m in Kimberley
Image: SAPS
