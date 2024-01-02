Winner of R20.8m lotto steps forward

The winner of the R20.8m National Lottery has emerged as a father of three from Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit).
The draw was held on Wednesday December 20, with National Lottery calling for the lucky new multimillionaire to step forward — and he finally did with much excitement.
“A father of three children and a devoted husband has come forward as the latest jackpot winner of R20,837,858.80.
“Known for his commitment to public service, this victory was achieved through a QuickPick selection, reflecting the winner's inclination for playing Lotto and PowerBall on a weekly basis,” said Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of ITHUBA, the operator for the National Lottery.
“As the realisation of the win dawned upon him, the winner promptly visited his nearest petrol station to verify his ticket, marking the beginning of his life-altering journey.
“Apart from his professional endeavours, the winner, a reserved and disciplined family man, enjoys spending his spare time immersed in the joy of music. This significant jackpot win adds a new dimension to his life, opening doors to possibilities that were once only dreams,” Mabuza said.
All winners over R50,000 receive free financial and trauma counselling. All winnings are tax free.
Players must be 18 years and older.
