Man killed in hail of bullets in Korsten

By Brandon Nel - 02 January 2024
Gunfire rang out on the corner of Durban Road and Cottrell Street, Korsten, on Friday afternoon, fatally wounding a 42-year-old man
A large crowd of onlookers gathered as blood spatters on a sidewalk and yellow police tape marked the aftermath of a brazen daylight shooting that claimed the life of a 42-year-old man in Korsten at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Alfredo Ruiters was killed after being shot multiple times in the head and body while sitting in a chair on Friday afternoon.

“He was sitting in front of a container on the corner of Durban Road and Cottrell Street in Korsten,” Beetge said.

“Police members on foot patrol close by heard the shots being fired and ran to the scene, where they saw two suspects jumping into a white NP200 bakkie and fleeing from the scene.”

Beetge said one of the police members fired shots at the suspects and the bakkie in an attempt to stop them.

“But the suspects managed to evade arrest.”

A case of murder is under investigation.

